Sagittarius: Some changes you make to your appearance today are sure to enhance your charm and confidence. However, remain cautious—there’s a chance that some of your movable belongings could be misplaced or stolen, so keep them safe. Don’t overlook your social life; take a break from your routine and join your family for a gathering or celebration. It will help you unwind and overcome any lingering hesitation. In love, stay grounded—your partner may shower you with flattery, so enjoy the affection but keep your balance. Focus quietly on your ambitions and avoid revealing your plans until you achieve success. Family members may open up about their problems today, though your mind might stay preoccupied. Use your free time for something that truly brings you joy. By day’s end, you’ll experience the deep bliss and emotional connection that marriage can bring. Remedy: Strengthen your financial stability by using green-colored vehicles.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.