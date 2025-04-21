Sagittarius: Channel your energy into something creative today—staying idle may disrupt your mental peace. It's best to hold off on any investments for now. Later in the day, shopping for essential kitchen items might keep you occupied. An unexpected spark of romance could surprise you if you head out with friends this evening. At work, your recent accomplishments won’t go unnoticed—colleagues are likely to show their support and appreciation. You may also find joy in spending quality time with close friends. Most heartwarming of all, your spouse’s love will help you forget life’s recent challenges and fill your heart with warmth. Remedy: For improved financial well-being, consider distributing cooked or sweetened yellow rice to those in need—it’s a generous act that brings blessings.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2 pm.