Sagittarius: It's a perfect day to engage in activities that boost your self-esteem and make you feel good. Start your day by seeking the blessings of your elders before leaving the house; it will bring you positive outcomes. Your parents' health will improve, and they'll express their love for you. Romance will be delightful and thrilling today. At work, you might accomplish something truly impressive. However, neglecting important tasks and wasting time on trivial matters could have serious consequences. Your married life will take an unexpected turn today, bringing something unique and memorable. Remedy: The Sun is the planet associated with discipline. By living a disciplined life, you'll naturally bring happiness to your family.

• Lucky Color: Blue

• Lucky Time: 5:30 PM - 7:00 PM