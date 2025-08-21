Sagittarius: Keep smiling—it’s the best remedy for any problem. Financially, you won’t have to worry much today, as an elder in the family may extend support. A piece of unexpected good news from distant relatives will fill your home with joy. There are strong chances of meeting someone who touches your heart. With the right help from others, you will be able to accomplish your goals successfully. Completing your work on time and returning home early will bring you peace, happiness, and quality time with family. You’ll also feel refreshed and content. Today, you’ll realize that the vows made in your marriage truly hold meaning—your spouse is indeed your soulmate. Remedy: Donate white dhotis with black borders to saints to strengthen your financial prosperity.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 7 pm to 8 pm.