Sagittarius: You will feel a surge of energy today, but work pressure may leave you feeling irritated. The Moon's influence could lead to spending on unnecessary items. If you aim to save and grow your wealth, consider discussing financial strategies with your spouse or parents. Be mindful of interfering in your wife's matters without her consent, as it could cause unnecessary tension. Seeking her input will help maintain harmony. By evening, an unexpected romantic mood may fill your thoughts. Use your free time to seek a reliable solution to a lingering problem, as this could bring clarity. The love and affection of your spouse will help you forget life's hardships today, offering a sense of peace. However, avoid wasting energy on trivial tasks and strive to organize your day better by following a structured timetable. Remedy: Enhance family happiness by keeping a bunch of white flowers in a silver vase at home.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Green.

Auspicious Time: 4.30 pm to 5.15 pm.