Sagittarius: Pay a little extra attention to your health today. If you have borrowed money, you may need to repay it, which could put some strain on your finances. Be mindful and considerate, especially with those who genuinely care for you. Your partner may surprise you with a beautiful new side of their personality. Spending quality time with your spouse in the evening will make you realize the importance of nurturing your relationship. Expect a day filled with warmth and closeness in your married life. You might enjoy watching a movie online with your partner or friends, creating cherished memories together. Remedy: Applying a tilak of white sandalwood can help you maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5.45 pm to 7.45 pm.