Sagittarius: Avoid unnecessary self-criticism, as it can lower your spirits. Keep your anger in check and treat colleagues with respect—straying from this could have serious consequences for your job and financial stability. The day holds benefits, but be mindful—someone you trust may disappoint you. Your love life might be complicated today, and spending excessive time with friends could lead to future difficulties. Prioritize balance to avoid potential setbacks. There’s a chance that relatives of your spouse may disrupt your marital harmony. If you feel like your day hasn’t been productive, consider planning it more effectively for better outcomes. Remedy: To strengthen your relationship with your partner, try reading the Matsyavatar Katha of Lord Vishnu together, if possible.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.