Sagittarius: You will feel energetic and active throughout the day, with your health offering full support. It’s a favorable day for real estate and financial dealings. Your children may bring you joy and pride through their accomplishments. Romance, however, might not meet your expectations as finding genuine connection could feel elusive. On a positive note, you’ll successfully tackle several small but significant pending tasks. Your quick problem-solving skills may earn you recognition and appreciation. However, concerns about your spouse's declining health might cause some stress. Remedy: Eating meals from a bronze plate can bring positivity and harmony to your love life.

Lucky Colour: Golden Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6.30 pm to 8 pm.