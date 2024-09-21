Sagittarius: You will feel very energetic and active today, with your health fully supporting you. However, it’s not the best day financially, so be mindful of your money and keep your expenses in check. Focus on the needs of others, but be cautious—being overly generous with children could lead to complications. You may encounter someone who loves you more than anything. Be careful with your belongings, as loss or theft is possible if you're not attentive. Your spouse will remind you of your teenage years, bringing some playful and mischievous moments. Instead of feeling bored, consider reading a good book or writing a blog to make the most of your day. Remedy: Regularly worship Lord Hanuman to strengthen your financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Royal Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2.15 pm to 4.15 pm.