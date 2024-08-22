Sagittarius: Frequent bouts of stress could weaken your resilience and clarity of thought. Encourage yourself to combat this with positive thinking. Secure any extra money in a safe investment that will yield returns in the future. Expect your home to be lively and full of guests, making for a pleasant evening. You and your partner are deeply connected, making physical presence almost irrelevant as you are constantly immersed in love. However, the day at work might not bring the best results, and someone close might betray your trust, leaving you worried. Consider spending some time with the younger family members at a park or shopping mall. Today, you'll experience the many benefits that come with married life. Remedy: Keep the roots of a Bael tree (wood apple) wrapped in red or orange cloth in your pocket to encourage financial growth.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 11:00 AM - 12:30 PM.