Sagittarius: Stay patient—your steady efforts, guided by wisdom and understanding, are sure to lead you toward success. Financial dealings may keep you busy throughout the day, but by evening you’ll find yourself with a good amount saved. Work hard with the well-being of your family in mind, and let love and positivity—not greed—shape your actions. Offering emotional support to your spouse will come naturally once you truly listen and understand. You may feel inspired to spend your free time in spiritual or religious activities, which will bring peace of mind. Avoid unnecessary disputes and instead enjoy heart-to-heart conversations with your partner, deepening your bond. A thoughtful gesture, like surprising your parents with their favorite dish, will lift the family’s spirits and create a warm atmosphere at home. Remedy: Reciting the Durga Kavach will help attract harmony and blessings in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Lemon.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11 am.