Sagittarius: Listen to others attentively—you may find solutions to your problems through their advice. Financial speculation is likely to bring you profits today. Spending time with family, children, and friends will be essential in recharging your energy. Your love life is set to blossom, offering you the blissful feeling of being deeply in love. Expect to receive compliments at work, boosting your confidence. After work, you can unwind by indulging in your favorite hobbies, which will help you relax. Today, you'll experience the simple joys of married life—love and delicious food. Remedy: Incorporate pure honey into your daily routine to enhance family harmony and happiness.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4.15 pm.