Sagittarius: Your harsh behavior might upset your spouse today. It’s important to understand that disrespect and taking loved ones for granted can harm relationships deeply. If you’ve been spending money carelessly, you may face an urgent expense that makes you realize the value of saving. Try to avoid arguments, confrontations, and criticizing others unnecessarily. There’s a chance of being misunderstood in matters of love, so communicate carefully. The extra knowledge or skills you gain today will give you an advantage when dealing with colleagues. You might also receive an unexpected and important invitation. Your day’s plans may get disrupted due to your spouse’s urgent work. However, in the end, you’ll realize that the change turned out to be a blessing in disguise. Remedy: For better health, keep water in a copper vessel by your bedside at night. In the morning, pour that water at the base of the nearest tree.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.