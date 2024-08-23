Sagittarius: Today is ideal for focusing on activities that enhance your health. Financially, you’ll see improvement as delayed payments are finally recovered. Practice patience with children or those who are less experienced—it will pay off in the long run. An unexpected romantic feeling might surprise you in the evening. Consider taking a break from work to enjoy some quality time with your spouse, as their romantic side will shine today. However, you may find yourself feeling disappointed by friends who seem absent in times of need. Remedy: Wear a copper coin on a red thread around your neck to stay energized throughout the day.

Lucky Colour: Indigo.

Auspicious Time: 9:15 AM - 10:45 AM.