Sagittarius: Workplace pressure and minor disagreements at home may create some stress, affecting your focus. If you’ve borrowed money from a relative, you may be required to return it today. On the positive side, it’s an excellent day to nurture harmony in your marriage—mutual commitment, trust, and open communication will strengthen the bond. Be cautious, as secret relationships could harm your reputation. Auspicious rituals or ceremonies may take place at home, filling the atmosphere with positivity. However, your spouse’s health might interrupt some of your tasks. Later in the day, you may enjoy watching a movie online with your partner or friends, cherishing the shared experience. Remedy: To deepen your love bond, offer Prasad at Lord Shiva and Hanuman temples.

Lucky Colour: Light Blue.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 3 pm.