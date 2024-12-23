Sagittarius: Stay optimistic and focus on the brighter side of life. Your confident outlook will help bring your hopes and desires closer to reality. However, today might see a steady outflow of money, making it challenging to save. On a positive note, news of inheriting ancestral property could bring joy to the entire family. Love is in the air, and you’ll find plenty of opportunities to express your romantic side. At work, stay alert, as someone might attempt to disrupt your plans. Students may struggle to focus on their studies today, and you might also spend valuable time on friends, potentially at the cost of other priorities. If you’re married, today will offer you a profound sense of joy and fulfillment in your relationship. Remedy: Enhance your financial prospects by showing respect and kindness to young girls and noble women.

Lucky Colour: Avoid Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.