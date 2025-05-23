Sagittarius: Your energy levels will be high today, giving you the motivation to make the most of your time. It's a great day to learn how to manage your finances better—developing the habit of saving and using your money wisely will serve you well. A lively and heartwarming atmosphere is expected at home, as guests bring joy and good company. However, a request from your partner may be difficult for you to fulfill today, which could lead to some emotional tension. Be patient and communicate openly to avoid misunderstandings. Before diving into any new project or task, take time to consult with those who have experience in the field. Their insights could be incredibly valuable. If possible, meet them in person and seek their guidance. A visit from an old friend may stir up nostalgic memories—especially those shared with your life partner—bringing a sentimental touch to your day. However, be mindful of how you spend your free time; the stars suggest that you might end up glued to the television for longer than expected. Remedy: Wearing a pure silver bangle is believed to enhance harmony in your love life.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.