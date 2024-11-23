Sagittarius: Maintain a balanced diet and incorporate exercise into your routine to stay fit. If you've been waiting for a debtor to repay you, today might be your lucky day—they could unexpectedly return the money. A short trip to visit relatives will offer you a welcome break and moments of relaxation from your busy schedule. Love will surround you today, making it a wonderfully romantic day with your partner. Use your free time to enjoy a game or activity you like, but remain cautious, as there’s a slight chance of an accident—stay alert. Your partner might transport you to a magical realm of love and passion. Additionally, a family member may confide in you about a romantic issue. Be a patient listener and offer thoughtful advice. Remedy: Pour milk on a Banyan tree and apply a tilak of its wet soil on your forehead to invite health and positivity into your life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.