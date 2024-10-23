Sagittarius: Engaging in charity work today will bring you mental peace and comfort. You may encounter some financial issues, so don’t hesitate to seek advice from your father or another father figure you respect. Youngsters may come to you for guidance on their school projects. You might experience some differences with your partner, making it hard to convey your feelings. It's best to postpone any new projects or expenses for now. Take some time for yourself and plan an outing with your partner, although there may be minor disagreements during this time. A cherished memory could help resolve any conflicts between you and your spouse, so try to recall those beautiful moments during any heated discussions. Remedy: Avoid collecting and accumulating junk. Declutter by throwing away broken shoes, faded clothes, and other items to enhance positivity in your work life.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 1:00 pm and 2:15 pm.