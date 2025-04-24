Sagittarius: Start your day with meditation or yoga—not only for physical well-being but also for inner peace and spiritual growth. Financially, things look promising. If you've loaned money to someone, there's a good chance you'll see it returned today. Your cheerful nature will uplift the home environment, bringing warmth and positivity to those around you. There's also a strong possibility of meeting someone who stirs your heart—keep your mind and heart open to new connections. Your partner may be a bit challenging today, but with patience and understanding, things will smooth over. Be mindful of how much time you spend scrolling on your phone—it tends to slip away unnoticed, often leaving you with a sense of regret afterward. On a brighter note, your spouse will make a heartfelt effort to bring joy into your day, reminding you of the care and love that exists in your relationship. Remedy: For improved business prospects, chant "ॐ ह्रां ह्रीं ह्रौं सः सूर्याय नमः" (Om Hraam Hreem Hroum Sah Suryaya Namaha) 11 times early in the morning.

Lucky Colour: Orange.

Auspicious Time: 1 pm to 2.15