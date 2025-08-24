Sagittarius: Stay mindful of your diet today—avoid high-calorie foods and stick to your fitness routine. Business matters look highly favorable, with chances of remarkable profit and opportunities to take your venture to new heights. A short trip to visit relatives may bring comfort and much-needed relaxation from your busy schedule. Express your feelings to your beloved without delay, as tomorrow may be too late. A change of job could bring the mental satisfaction you’ve been seeking. Your boundless creativity and enthusiasm will make this a rewarding day. On the personal front, your spouse will be in a romantic mood, adding charm to the evening. Remedy: Apply a saffron tilak on your forehead to promote good health and protection from illness.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 4 pm.