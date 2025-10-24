SAGITTARIUS

Unpredictability could strain marriage; exercise restraint. Financial relief arrives through parental support. Be cautious of false friends and those seeking to damage your reputation. Childhood desires resurface, prompting nostalgic activities. Household fulfillment issues may stress marriage (food, cleaning, care). Intellectual pursuits through thought-provoking books elevate your consciousness. Remedy: Chant "ॐ शं शनैश्चराय नमः" eleven times.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.