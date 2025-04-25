Sagittarius: If you have high blood pressure, take extra precautions while traveling, especially on crowded buses. Though you may feel the urge to travel and spend freely today, think twice—impulsive spending could lead to regret. Your children’s achievements will fill you with pride and joy. In matters of the heart, your partner may surprise you with a delightful and unexpected side of their personality. Be mindful of how you use your free time—getting caught up in trivial arguments might leave you feeling drained by the end of the day. However, if things have felt a bit off between you and your spouse lately, today could bring a refreshing change filled with fun and laughter. You might be invited to go out with family—even if you're not too keen at first, you may end up thoroughly enjoying the outing. Remedy: For better health, avoid using oil on Thursdays.

Lucky Colour: Sapphire Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 6 pm.