Sagittarius: Keep your aspirations in check to fully enjoy life. Incorporate yoga into your routine, as it can help you maintain physical, mental, and spiritual well-being, improving your overall temperament. If you've been facing financial difficulties, today you may receive money from an unexpected source, resolving many of your problems. Your charm and ability to impress others will bring you rewards. However, you may find it challenging to get your partner to see things from your perspective. Avoid joint ventures and partnerships for now. You’re likely to receive compliments today, the kind you've always wished for. Be mindful of differing opinions, as they could lead to an argument with your partner. Remedy: Wearing a bronze coin threaded on a green string can bring good fortune to your professional life.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM.