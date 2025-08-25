Sagittarius: Shake off the gloom that holds you back and embrace positivity to move forward. The day may begin on a bright note, though unexpected evening expenses could cause some concern. A few of you might indulge in buying jewelry or a household item. Those planning a short trip with their beloved are set to create beautiful and lasting memories. Your ambitions may run higher than usual today—don’t be disheartened if outcomes take time to match your expectations. You may also guide your children on effective time management and making the best use of their day. Married life shines brilliantly, with moments of pure love and bliss awaiting you. Remedy: Upholding strong moral values will attract prosperity and ensure lasting financial stability.

Lucky Colour: Silver.

Auspicious Time: 10 am to 11 am.