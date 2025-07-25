Sagittarius: Channel your energy into self-improvement activities that help you grow into the best version of yourself. Today is a good time to have meaningful conversations with your family about financial planning and investments—their insights may significantly benefit your financial outlook. Before making any major decisions, especially related to money, consider the opinions of your loved ones. A one-sided choice could lead to unnecessary friction. Fostering harmony within the family will bring the best outcomes. Love is in the air today, and you’ll sense warm and positive vibes from your partner. Be mindful of how much time you spend on your phone—getting lost in endless scrolling might leave you with regret later. Your spouse may express heartfelt words today, reminding you just how much you mean to them. A film or show might inspire a sudden desire to escape to the hills for some peace and beauty. Remedy: For stronger financial stability, recite the Surya Chalisa and sing hymns dedicated to the Sun God.

Lucky Colour: Gold.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 10 am.