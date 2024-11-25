Sagittarius: Stay positive—better days are ahead, and you’ll feel a surge of energy. To secure a strong financial future, start building a habit of saving money today. Don’t overlook your social life; step away from your busy routine to attend a gathering or party with your family. It will not only ease your stress but also boost your confidence. Love may whisk you into a dreamy new world, and a romantic trip could be on the horizon. Some may experience professional growth, while travel and educational activities will broaden your horizons. However, tension with your spouse might arise, potentially leading to prolonged disagreements. Remedy: For greater peace and harmony within your family, perform Taila Abhishek (pouring oil over an idol of Saturn) to appease Saturn.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 2.30 pm to 4 pm.