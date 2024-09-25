Sagittarius: You have been gifted with remarkable confidence and intelligence—make sure to use them to your advantage. Be cautious today, as there’s a risk of theft involving your movable property, so take extra care. Avoid arguments, confrontations, and unnecessary criticism of others. You and your partner will dive deep into the ocean of love today, experiencing its joyful heights. Use your expertise to overcome any professional obstacles; a small effort on your part could resolve issues once and for all. Recognize the value of your time and avoid surrounding yourself with difficult people, as this will only lead to more problems. Today, you’ll experience the joy of being with your soulmate, who is none other than your spouse. Remedy: To improve your financial situation, distribute chocolates, toffees, and white sweets to young girls.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.