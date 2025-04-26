Sagittarius: It’s high time to overcome your fears — remember, fear not only drains your physical energy but can also shorten your life. New sources of income are likely to emerge through people you already know. The illness of an infant may demand your immediate attention today; seek proper medical advice, as even a small oversight could worsen the situation. Don’t disappoint your lover today, or you may end up regretting it later. Your quick thinking and ability to address problems swiftly will earn you well-deserved recognition. Although an unexpected guest may disrupt your plans, their visit will ultimately brighten your day. Also, be extra cautious while driving, as someone else's negligence could put you at risk. Remedy: Spread joy among family members by distributing green-colored sweets to five young girls.

Lucky Colour: Purple.

Auspicious Time: 5.30 pm to 6.30 pm.