Sagittarius: Outdoor sports will appeal to you, and practicing meditation and yoga will bring positive benefits. While spending on essential household items might strain your finances today, it will help you avoid bigger issues in the future. Be mindful of unnecessary purchases, as they could upset your spouse. Romantic memories may fill your thoughts throughout the day. Seize any new moneymaking ideas that come to you. A spiritual leader or elder may offer valuable guidance. Your partner might do something wonderful by accident, creating an unforgettable moment.

Remedy: For improved financial well-being, plant a banana tree, care for it, and offer your prayers.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 9:15 AM - 10:45 AM.