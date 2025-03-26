Sagittarius: Drive carefully and stay alert on the road. Financial gains may come your way through commissions, dividends, or royalties. Spend quality time with those who genuinely love and care for you. Rekindle cherished memories by planning a picnic with your partner. It’s a day for strong performance and recognition in your work or personal endeavors. Use your free time wisely—consider reconnecting with old friends for a nostalgic and fulfilling experience. Your spouse will go the extra mile today to bring you happiness and make you feel truly special. Remedy: Keep a copper coin or a piece of copper in your pocket to maintain good health.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.