Sagittarius: Don’t leave your health to fate—take active steps to improve it, as luck alone won’t help. Avoid overspending on entertainment or cosmetic indulgences. For those eligible, promising matrimonial alliances may come your way. Your love life will feel exciting and full of charm today, adding a special flavor to your day. Travel plans may bring benefits, though they could also prove costly. Married life will feel especially sweet, with love and affection flowing throughout the day. Be cautious in financial matters—avoid investing in stocks or companies you know little about without consulting trusted associates. Remedy: Feed seven types of whole grains to birds to attain excellent health.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 10.15 am to 11.15 am.