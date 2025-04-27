Sagittarius: Sharing happiness with others will help your health flourish today. Travel might feel hectic and tiring for some, but it will bring rewarding financial gains. Family responsibilities may demand your immediate attention—neglecting them could lead to costly consequences. Treat your love with care, nurturing it like a precious treasure. Promotions or financial rewards are likely for those who have earned them through dedication. Your communication skills will shine brightly, leaving a lasting impression. Tonight, you and your spouse could share one of the most beautiful evenings of your life. Remedy: For a strong and prosperous financial life, wear a gold ring on your ring finger.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 9 am to 11.15 am.