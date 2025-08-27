Sagittarius: Listen carefully to others—you may find solutions to your problems in their words. Avoid making hasty investments, as rushing into decisions could lead to losses. Your timely help might even save someone’s life, bringing pride and inspiration to your family. In love, don’t give in to unnecessary demands. Consider enrolling in short-term courses to learn new skills or technologies that will benefit you. Despite a busy lifestyle, today you’ll find ample time for yourself. Someone may show extra interest in your spouse, but by the end of the day, you’ll realize there’s no cause for worry. Remedy: Use white sandalwood, gopi chandan, and vermillion in your daily prayers and rituals to attract prosperity.

Lucky Colour: Grey.

Auspicious Time: 8 am to 9 am.