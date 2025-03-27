Sagittarius: Psychological fears may try to unsettle you, but focusing on the positive and embracing optimism will help keep them at bay. Avoid lending money to those seeking temporary loans, as it may lead to unnecessary complications. Your sharp wit will uplift the mood around you, making the day lively and enjoyable. Any lingering complaints or misunderstandings in your relationship will fade away, bringing harmony and joy. However, be mindful of how you communicate with colleagues—clear and direct responses will prevent misunderstandings. Spending quality time with the younger members of your family is essential. Neglecting this may create distance and disrupt family harmony. Your marriage will enter a beautiful and fulfilling phase today, strengthening your bond with your partner. Remedy: Maintain good health by incorporating pure honey into your daily routine.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 8 pm.