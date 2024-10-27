Sagittarius: Today promises laughter and good vibes, with things generally going your way. If you want a smooth and stable lifestyle, stay mindful of your finances. Some uplifting news might come your way, bringing joy to you and your family—just remember to keep your excitement in check. Those planning a short getaway with their partner will create unforgettable memories. Dedicated professionals may see promotions and financial rewards. An unexpected visit from a distant relative might take up much of your day. If you've been longing for affection from your spouse, today brings that warmth. Remedy: Boost your finances by reciting the Ganesh Chalisa and singing hymns.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.