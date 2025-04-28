Sagittarius: Avoid falling into gloom or depression today. Financial gains are likely, especially by night, as money previously lent may be returned swiftly. Your accomplishments will uplift your family's spirits, adding another shining chapter to your reputation. Keep striving to become a role model for others. Though you may face disappointment in love, don't lose hope—true affection is resilient. This is a favorable time to build professional connections abroad. Any construction projects you undertake today are likely to complete successfully and to your satisfaction. If a meeting is canceled due to your spouse’s health, take it as an opportunity—you'll end up sharing even more meaningful moments together. Remedy: To support good health, offer a coconut into flowing water.

Lucky Colour: Green.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 5 pm.