Sagittarius: Train your mind to embrace positive emotions like love, hope, faith, empathy, optimism, and loyalty. When these emotions take root, your mind will naturally respond with positivity in any situation. Financial worries may ease as your parents offer their support. Consider planning a short picnic to a historical monument—it will give the family, especially the children, a refreshing break from the usual routine. If you've been harsh in love, take a moment to apologize and make amends. On the professional front, new responsibilities are likely to come your way. Today, you'll feel drawn to relive the activities you enjoyed during childhood. Though your plans might be interrupted by an unexpected guest, their visit will bring joy and brighten your day. Remedy: Strengthen harmony in your relationship by serving and caring for grandparents and elders.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 3 pm to 3.30 pm.