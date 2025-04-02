Sagittarius: Don't ignore stress—it is becoming as serious an issue as tobacco and alcohol. Today, you may receive money from an unexpected source, helping to ease your financial troubles. Without much effort, you'll naturally attract attention. Be mindful of your emotions, as unchecked passion could put your love life at risk. You'll have opportunities to showcase your talents at work. Nostalgia may take over, making you want to relive childhood joys. A disagreement with relatives is possible, but by the end of the day, things will settle peacefully. Remedy: Donate black and white blankets at sacred places to improve your health.

Lucky Colour: Red.

Auspicious Time: 11 am to 12:30 pm.