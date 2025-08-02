Sagittarius: Be a good listener—you might discover solutions to your problems through others' perspectives. It’s best to avoid long-term investments today. Instead, spend some quality time with a close friend to lift your spirits. At home, your children may present an issue that seems exaggerated. Stay calm, verify the facts, and respond wisely rather than reacting impulsively. In matters of love, don’t lose your self-respect—love should be mutual, not one-sided. Your sense of humor will be your biggest strength today, helping you navigate tricky situations with ease. Your spouse may be influenced by external opinions and get into an argument with you. However, your patience, love, and understanding will help restore peace. Be mindful of how you present yourself today—your personality might not resonate well with others. It’s a good day to reflect, reassess your approach, and embrace positive changes in your behavior and mindset. Remedy: To maintain harmony in the family, chant “ॐ ब्रां ब्रीं ब्रौं सः बुधाय नमः” (Om Braam Breem Broum Sah Budhaya Namaha) 11 times in the morning and evening.

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue.

Auspicious Time: 5.45 pm to 7.54 pm.