Sagittarius: Practice emotional balance today—especially when it comes to managing anger.

Long-overdue payments or pending dues are likely to be recovered, bringing financial relief. Show patience and understanding when dealing with children or those with less experience. Your boundless love means the world to your partner—let it shine through. At work, momentum picks up as both colleagues and seniors offer their full support. If you manage to carve out personal time amidst your busy schedule, make sure to use it wisely. Investing in yourself now can yield valuable growth in the future. Someone close to you might do something today that makes your spouse fall in love with you all over again. Remedy: Place a golden idol of your chosen deity in your pooja room or family altar, and worship it daily for good health.

Lucky Colour: Beige.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.