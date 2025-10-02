Sagittarius: Take a moment to reflect on your aspirations and focus on enjoying life. Practicing yoga can help you maintain physical, mental, and spiritual balance, improving your overall temperament. Today, some unemployed individuals may find new job opportunities, which will strengthen their financial situation. If you’re planning a party, invite your closest friends—there will be plenty of joy and cheer. It’s also a good time to reconnect with friends, recall happy memories, and express yourself through creative projects. Despite a busy schedule, you will find enough time for yourself to indulge in your favorite activities. On the personal front, your spouse may reminisce about your teenage days, bringing playful and mischievous moments into your day. Remedy: Enhance your health by pouring raw coal into water in the evening.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 5 pm.