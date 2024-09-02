Sagittarius: Start practicing meditation and yoga to boost your physical health and mental resilience. Today, your siblings might request financial assistance, which could strain your finances, but things will improve soon. A short trip to visit relatives will provide you with comfort and a break from your busy routine. You may face some disappointment in love, but don't lose hope—love has its ups and downs. With hard work and patience, you'll achieve your goals. Efforts to enhance your appearance and personality will yield satisfying results. You might feel neglected by your spouse, but by the end of the day, you'll realize they were busy making special arrangements for you. Remedy: Add red sandalwood to your bathwater to strengthen your love life.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 6.30 pm to 8 pm.