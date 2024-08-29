Sagittarius: If you've been working overtime recently and feeling low on energy, the last thing you need today is more stress and confusion. Fortunately, your dedication and hard work are likely to be recognized, bringing you some financial rewards. Expect a pleasant evening with visiting relatives or friends. If you share love with your partner, they will feel like an angel in your life today. Those involved in foreign trade are likely to achieve the desired results. Additionally, working natives of this zodiac sign can fully utilize their talents at the workplace today. Given your personality, you might feel overwhelmed by too much social interaction and will seek some alone time. Luckily, today offers ample opportunity for you to recharge. Your married life will feel more vibrant and colorful than ever before. Remedy: Wearing a ring made from the horseshoe of a black horse is believed to bring auspicious health benefits.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM.