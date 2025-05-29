Sagittarius: Open up to your spouse about family matters—sharing your concerns will bring you closer and help rekindle the warmth in your relationship. Set aside meaningful time for one another to rediscover your bond as a nurturing, loving couple. Your children will naturally absorb the joy, peace, and harmony that blossoms at home, creating a more connected and spontaneous family atmosphere. Financially, you’re on solid ground. The favorable alignment of planets and nakshatras brings a wealth of opportunities to boost your income today. On the romantic front, love, companionship, and emotional connection are all set to deepen. Misunderstandings and grievances may melt away, making room for renewed trust and intimacy. Career-wise, the stars are aligned in your favor—expect positive outcomes. While it's fine to interact with acquaintances, be cautious about revealing your deepest thoughts and feelings to those whose intentions are unclear. Some people may try to sow discord in your relationship, so trust your instincts and avoid taking advice from outsiders. Remedy: Wrap equal amounts of black and white sesame seeds in a multicolored cloth and carry this bundle with you. It is believed to promote excellent health and overall well-being.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 4 pm to 6 pm.