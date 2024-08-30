Sagittarius: "Engage in donation and charity work to achieve mental peace. Be cautious and avoid getting involved in questionable financial deals. The health of an elderly person might cause you some concern. Stay positive and find the courage to face any challenges in your love life. Tonight, you might feel the need to step out of the house for a walk on the terrace or in a park to clear your mind. A lack of comfort in your married life might leave you feeling suffocated today; a good conversation is all that’s needed to resolve this. With more free time, negative thoughts might trouble you more than usual. Combat this by reading uplifting books, watching an entertaining movie, or spending time with friends. Remedy: For a stable and strong financial condition, stand under the shade of a Peepal tree and pour a mixture of water, sugar, ghee, and milk from an iron vessel onto its roots."

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM.