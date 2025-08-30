Sagittarius: Your sense of humor will inspire someone today, helping them realize that true happiness lies within, not in material possessions. Financial gains are likely, though rising expenses may make saving a challenge. A piece of unexpected good news from distant relatives will bring joy to the entire family. Your partner’s eyes will reveal something truly special, strengthening your bond. Spend quality time with the younger members of your family, as neglecting them could disturb harmony at home. The warmth and affection of your spouse will make you feel cherished, almost like royalty. A delightful time with friends awaits, and you may even meet influential people while socializing. Remedy: Keep the roots of Anantmool (Indian Sarsaparilla) wrapped in a red cloth to attract strong financial benefits.

Lucky Colour: Violet.

Auspicious Time: 5 pm to 7 pm.