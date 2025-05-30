Sagittarius: Despite a packed schedule, your health will remain steady and strong today. However, if you’ve borrowed money, you may need to repay it now—potentially putting some strain on your finances. Plan accordingly to avoid unnecessary stress. At home, use your intelligence and calm demeanor to navigate sensitive matters. Avoid letting suspicion or doubt creep into your relationship, as it can cause unnecessary rifts. If something is bothering you, have an open and honest conversation with your partner instead of jumping to conclusions. Today may not go exactly as planned, and some tasks might not move forward as expected. However, the tension that has been affecting your married life due to work pressure will begin to ease, bringing a welcome sense of relief and emotional clarity. This is also a good time to make an important family decision—moving forward now is likely to bring long-term benefits. Remedy: To bring joy and harmony into your family life, place black or white marbles or pebbles in the pots of your indoor plants.

Lucky Colour: Pink.

Auspicious Time: 6 pm to 7 pm.