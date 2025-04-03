Sagittarius: Some may believe that learning new things is difficult at your age, but that’s far from the truth. Your sharp and active mind allows you to grasp new knowledge with ease. Be mindful of your finances—save wisely and spend thoughtfully to avoid future regrets. Enjoy a peaceful day with your family, and don’t let others’ problems disrupt your peace of mind. Seeking personal guidance will help strengthen your relationships. Your dedication and patience will lead you to success, and always remember that those who take initiative receive divine support. Today, you will come to appreciate the true beauty of your marriage. Remedy: Chant ॐ नीलवर्णाय विदमहे सैंहिकेयाय धीमहि तन्नों राहुः प्रचोदयात (Om Neelavarnaaya Vidmahe Sainhikeyaya Dheemahi, Tanno Rahuhu Prachodayaat) 11 times to invite growth and prosperity.

Lucky Colour: White.

Auspicious Time: 2 pm to 4 pm.