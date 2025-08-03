Sagittarius: Friends may introduce you to someone today who leaves a lasting impression on your thoughts and perspectives. If you've been facing financial difficulties for a while, a sudden inflow of money could come from an unexpected source, easing many of your burdens. Your magnetic charm and friendly nature will help you form new connections and strengthen your network. You may also find yourself captivated by the beauty of nature today. It’s a promising day for businesspeople, with the potential for unexpected gains or sudden profits. While it’s noble to support others, be mindful not to involve yourself in matters that don’t concern you. Your married life will be filled with joy, affection, and shared happiness today. Remedy: Soak the roots of the Vidhara tree in water overnight. Drink the infused water the next morning to enhance harmony and happiness within your family.

Lucky Colour: Yellow.

Auspicious Time: 7 am to 9 am.